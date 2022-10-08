Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders have purchased 241 shares of company stock worth $10,428 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.72.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.