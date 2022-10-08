PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
PetroChina Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $57.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PetroChina
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.