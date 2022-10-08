PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PetroChina Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PetroChina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $4,351,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 13,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

