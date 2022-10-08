Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $16,922,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

