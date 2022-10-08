Piccolo Inu (PINU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,694.00

Piccolo Inu (PINU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Piccolo Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Piccolo Inu has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $10,694.00 worth of Piccolo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Piccolo Inu has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Piccolo Inu

Piccolo Inu launched on October 22nd, 2021. Piccolo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Piccolo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/piccoloinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piccolo Inu’s official Twitter account is @piccoloinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piccolo Inu’s official website is www.piccolotoken.com.

Piccolo Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piccolo Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Piccolo Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piccolo Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,299.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piccolotoken.com.”

