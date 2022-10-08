Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63.

