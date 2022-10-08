PlatON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 6% against the US dollar.



PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @platon_network. The official message board for PlatON is medium.com/platon-network. PlatON’s official website is platon.network. The Reddit community for PlatON is https://reddit.com/r/platonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatON (LAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. PlatON has a current supply of 10,250,000,000 with 2,929,598,776.8136845 in circulation. The last known price of PlatON is 0.00770503 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,641,770.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platon.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

