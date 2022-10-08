Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.13

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.13 and traded as low as C$15.64. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 25,014 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.10. The firm has a market cap of C$300.50 million and a P/E ratio of 95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
