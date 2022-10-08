Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.