Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $15.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of POSH opened at $17.76 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.67.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 59.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter worth $6,836,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.