PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

