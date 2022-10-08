Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $55,125.56 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.