Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $55,125.56 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

