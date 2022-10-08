ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.29. 179,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter.

