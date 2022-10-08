ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,181 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $354,000.

QLD stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 6,074,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

