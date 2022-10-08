Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

PROV stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.