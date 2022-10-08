Qredo (QRDO) Market Cap Tops $46.09 Million

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Qredo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qredo has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qredo has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Qredo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Qredo Token Profile

Qredo (QRDO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2021. Qredo’s total supply is 902,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,987,894 tokens. Qredo’s official message board is medium.com/qredo. The official website for Qredo is www.qredo.com. Qredo’s official Twitter account is @qredonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qredo (QRDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Qredo has a current supply of 902,400,000 with 179,987,894.3567678 in circulation. The last known price of Qredo is 0.25548535 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,582,668.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qredo.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

