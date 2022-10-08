QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 266,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

