Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Down 2.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0098 dividend. This is a boost from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.37%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

