Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.