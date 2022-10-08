RadioCaca (RACA) Price Down 3% This Week

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. RadioCaca has a market cap of $91.98 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of RadioCaca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RadioCaca has traded down 3% against the dollar. One RadioCaca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RadioCaca Token Profile

RadioCaca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. RadioCaca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,639,371,074 tokens. The Reddit community for RadioCaca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RadioCaca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. RadioCaca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft. RadioCaca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling RadioCaca

According to CryptoCompare, “RadioCaca (RACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RadioCaca has a current supply of 431,418,233,271 with 328,639,371,074.6395 in circulation. The last known price of RadioCaca is 0.00027852 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,125,433.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radiocaca.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RadioCaca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RadioCaca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RadioCaca using one of the exchanges listed above.

