RailNode Price Up 1,234,109.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRAIN)

RailNode (TRAIN) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One RailNode token can currently be bought for $21.30 or 0.00109518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RailNode has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $14,602.00 worth of RailNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RailNode has traded up 1,234,109.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RailNode alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RailNode Token Profile

RailNode’s total supply is 100,000 tokens. RailNode’s official Twitter account is @railnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RailNode is www.railnode.net.

RailNode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RailNode (TRAIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RailNode has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RailNode is 46.54756927 USD and is up 51.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.railnode.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RailNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RailNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RailNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RailNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RailNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.