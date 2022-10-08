Rainbow Token (RBW) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Rainbow Token (RBW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Rainbow Token has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $15,660.00 worth of Rainbow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainbow Token token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rainbow Token has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001829 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.01619768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Rainbow Token

Rainbow Token (CRYPTO:RBW) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2022. Rainbow Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,187,177 tokens. Rainbow Token’s official Twitter account is @crypto_unicorns and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rainbow Token is www.cryptounicorns.fun. The Reddit community for Rainbow Token is https://reddit.com/r/cryptounicorns and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rainbow Token’s official message board is medium.com/@lagunagames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainbow Token (RBW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Rainbow Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rainbow Token is 0.0758855 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,566.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptounicorns.fun.”

