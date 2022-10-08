Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,097 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $58,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

