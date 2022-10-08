Realital Metaverse (RETA) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Realital Metaverse (RETA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Realital Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realital Metaverse has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Realital Metaverse has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $20,929.00 worth of Realital Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Realital Metaverse

Realital Metaverse’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. The official website for Realital Metaverse is retawars.com. Realital Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @retawars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Realital Metaverse’s official message board is retawars.com/news.

Realital Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realital Metaverse (RETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Realital Metaverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realital Metaverse is 0.47226241 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,151.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retawars.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realital Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realital Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realital Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

