Realm (REALM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,425.00

Realm (REALM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Realm has a market cap of $4.06 million and $159,425.00 worth of Realm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Realm has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Realm

Realm’s genesis date was September 13th, 2021. Realm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,738,088 tokens. The official website for Realm is www.realm.art. The official message board for Realm is enter-realm.medium.com. Realm’s official Twitter account is @enter_realm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Realm

According to CryptoCompare, “Realm (REALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Realm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realm is 0.01459513 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $338,262.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realm.art.”

