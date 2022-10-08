RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.