Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 4.4%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. 29,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 47,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Regulus Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$87.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

