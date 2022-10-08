Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.