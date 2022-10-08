ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.50. ReneSola shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 768,727 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ReneSola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $328.99 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ReneSola by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

