Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $678.37

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 678.37 ($8.20) and traded as low as GBX 575.86 ($6.96). Renew shares last traded at GBX 601 ($7.26), with a volume of 194,585 shares changing hands.

Renew Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 672.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 677.66. The company has a market cap of £462.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,334.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renew news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 3,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Also, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). Insiders have bought a total of 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,294 over the last three months.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

