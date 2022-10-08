ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $340,193.55 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40.

ResMed Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $222.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.71.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in ResMed by 106.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in ResMed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.