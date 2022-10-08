Revest Finance (RVST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Revest Finance (RVST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Revest Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revest Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revest Finance has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $158,898.00 worth of Revest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revest Finance Profile

Revest Finance’s launch date was September 24th, 2021. Revest Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 tokens. Revest Finance’s official Twitter account is @revestfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revest Finance’s official website is revest.finance.

Revest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revest Finance (RVST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revest Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revest Finance is 0.04634638 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $653,182.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revest.finance.”

