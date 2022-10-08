Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.17 $81.55 million $3.70 11.25 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.17 $918.44 million $18.78 8.15

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09% Signature Bank 43.86% 15.02% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegiance Bancshares and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07

Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.64%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Allegiance Bancshares on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

