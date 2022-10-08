Reviewing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Ares Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ares Management and Puyi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 8 0 2.80 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Puyi.

This table compares Ares Management and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 8.23% 14.31% 2.51% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Puyi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $4.21 billion 4.55 $408.84 million $1.56 41.79 Puyi $29.61 million 15.05 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Management beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Puyi

(Get Rating)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.