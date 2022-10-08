Revolotto (RVL) Trading Up 214.7% Over Last 7 Days

Revolotto (RVL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Revolotto has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $42,475.00 worth of Revolotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolotto token can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolotto has traded up 214.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Revolotto

Revolotto launched on October 9th, 2021. Revolotto’s total supply is 209,939,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,278,672 tokens. The official website for Revolotto is www.revolotto.net. Revolotto’s official Twitter account is @revolotto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revolotto is https://reddit.com/r/revolotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revolotto is medium.com/@revolotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolotto (RVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revolotto has a current supply of 209,939,243 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revolotto is 0.03629305 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $806.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revolotto.net.”

