Revolve Games (RPG) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Revolve Games (RPG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Revolve Games token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolve Games has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolve Games has a market cap of $943,464.66 and $10,332.00 worth of Revolve Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revolve Games Token Profile

Revolve Games’ total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,045,896 tokens. Revolve Games’ official message board is medium.com/@revolve_games. Revolve Games’ official Twitter account is @revolvegamesio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revolve Games’ official website is revolvegames.io.

Revolve Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolve Games (RPG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revolve Games has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 46,012,801.79309413 in circulation. The last known price of Revolve Games is 0.01972341 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,397.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolvegames.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolve Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolve Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolve Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

