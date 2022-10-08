Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.55

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.55 and traded as high as C$39.65. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 195,359 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Richelieu Hardware Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lucie Chabot purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,687.50.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.