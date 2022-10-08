Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.85

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.26. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Ricoh Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

