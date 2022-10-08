Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

