RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 356,927 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

