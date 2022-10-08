Riverview Trust Co Acquires 107 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.38.

MCO traded down $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,283. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.