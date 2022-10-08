Riverview Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.