Riverview Trust Co Has $633,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. 7,697,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

