Riverview Trust Co Has $780,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.10. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

