Riverview Trust Co Purchases 7,488 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

EIX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,174. Edison International has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

