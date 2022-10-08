Riverview Trust Co Purchases 800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 544.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $214.57. 987,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

