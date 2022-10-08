rLoop Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (RLOOP)

rLoop (RLOOP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One rLoop token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. rLoop has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $16,516.00 worth of rLoop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, rLoop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

rLoop Token Profile

rLoop was first traded on April 30th, 2022. rLoop’s total supply is 57,701,094 tokens. The Reddit community for rLoop is https://reddit.com/r/rLoop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. rLoop’s official Twitter account is @rloopdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. rLoop’s official website is rloop.org.

Buying and Selling rLoop

According to CryptoCompare, “rLoop (RLOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. rLoop has a current supply of 57,701,094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of rLoop is 0.01187551 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,211.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rloop.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as rLoop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire rLoop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase rLoop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

