Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,380 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $47.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $881.99. The stock had a trading volume of 609,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,090. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

