Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 52,230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $121,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.61 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.