Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

