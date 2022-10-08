Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $221.64 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,701 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $221,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $346.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.27 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.